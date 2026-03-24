Karuppu: Did Suriya’s fantasy action entertainer bag Rs 110 crore in pre-release deal? Find out

Suriya starrer Karuppu is slated to release in theatres on May 14, 2026, after a long delay. Now, it appears that the film has secured a massive pre-release deal worth Rs 110 crore.

Did Suriya’s Karuppu ba a pre-release deal of Rs 110 crore?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, the makers of Karuppu have successfully sold the music rights, as well as the South and Hindi satellite and OTT rights. With these deals finalized, the film has reportedly earned more than Rs 110 crore.

Moreover, the theatrical rights for the film in the South region and overseas are also expected to be finalized soon. Speculation suggests that the film was made on a budget of Rs 130 crore. However, these are only reports for now.

More about Karuppu

Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustices faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu in key roles. RJ Balaji will also make a cameo appearance.

Earlier, there were speculations that the film would be released during Diwali 2025. However, the release was postponed due to pending post-production work.

Recently, the makers unveiled the second single from the film, titled Naanga Naalu Peru, sung by Silambarasan TR and composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya will next appear in Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be an emotionally driven romantic drama, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. The movie is set to release in July 2026. Directed by Venky Atluri and musically crafted by GV Prakash Kumar, the makers had recently unveiled its teaser.

The actor has also begun work on a cop action-comedy tentatively titled Suriya47 . Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role. There are also rumors that Silambarasan may make a cameo appearance in the film.

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