Karuppu: Director RJ Balaji reveals why Suriya’s fantasy actioner got delayed, ‘People will forget the film in 2 days…’

Suriya starrer Karuppu is slated for release on May 14, 2026. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action film was initially expected to hit theaters in 2025. The filmmaker has now clarified the reason behind the delay.

Karuppu: RJ Balaji on why Suriya’s fantasy actioner got delayed

Speaking with Sudhir Srinivasan on YouTube, RJ Balaji said, “We were supposed to release the film during Diwali, but we couldn’t complete the CGI work before Pongal. I didn’t want to release the film on random dates like January 23 or February 17. I wanted a peak summer release. We had an option to come on the Tamil New Year, but campaigns are in peak mode. Then, people will forget the film in two days. There was a delay, but the wait was worth it.”

Talking further about the film, he added, “ Karuppu will have comedy throughout. The first half will feature a strong story built around a deeply relatable issue. This will be followed by a powerful interval and an entertaining second half, where the hero resolves the conflict. It is a pure entertainer like Padayappa, Muthu, and Ghilli. This is a film you can revisit many times with your family.”

More about Karuppu

Karuppu is set in a world going through an extremely difficult and chaotic phase, where fear, injustice, and suffering have become part of everyday life. Amid this turmoil, a mysterious figure emerges, a man who rises as an unlikely superhero.

The story follows his journey from obscurity to becoming a symbol of hope. As he confronts personal struggles and harsh realities, he gradually discovers his strength and purpose. The film explores how good ultimately triumphs over evil.

Alongside Suriya , the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead. It also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film’s music and background score are composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will next appear in Vishwanath and Sons , directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be an emotionally driven romantic drama, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. It is slated to hit theaters in July 2026.

The actor has also begun work on a cop action-comedy tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim as the co-lead, with Naslen in a key role. Additionally, Sushin Shyam, known for Aavesham, is composing the music.

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