Karuppu makers introduce Trisha Krishnan as Preethi from Suriya’s fantasy actioner, call her ‘South Queen’; Video

Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on May 14, 2026. Directed by RJB (RJ Balaji), the makers have unveiled the first glimpse of Trisha Krishnan as Preethi.

Karuppu: Trisha Krishnan introduced as Preethi from Suriya’s fantasy action film

The makers of Karuppu have unveiled the first glimpse of Trisha Krishnan from the upcoming Suriya starrer fantasy action film. The 37-second teaser introduces the actress as Preethi, a lawyer, and features several striking visuals of her. It also offers a brief look at a dance number she appears in.

Sharing the glimpse, the makers wrote, “Introducing PREETHI from Karuppu. South Queen Trisha Krishnan in a role you're sure to enjoy! Suriya's Karuppu in theatres, May 2026.”

Watch it here:

Trisha’s character is showcased with pristine elegance, with the actress looking stunning in her look. Moreover, her introduction is accompanied by an impressive score composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Karuppu is set in a world undergoing a chaotic phase, where fear, injustice, and suffering have become part of everyday life. Amid this turmoil, a mysterious man emerges as an unlikely superhero. As he confronts personal struggles and harsh realities, he gradually discovers his strength and purpose.

Apart from Suriya and Trisha, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s work front

After Karuppu , Suriya will next appear in Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be an emotionally driven romantic drama, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. It is slated to hit the big screens in July 2026.

The actor has also begun work on a cop action-comedy tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim as the co-lead, with Naslen in a key role. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, there are rumors that Silambarasan TR might make a cameo appearance.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan is awaiting the release of the Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara, which is yet to have a confirmed release date. Looking ahead, the actress has not announced any new projects yet.

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