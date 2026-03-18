Karuppu Release Date: After long delay, Suriya’s fantasy action entertainer to hit the screens on May 14, 2026

Suriya is all set to hit the big screens this year with his fantasy action entertainer Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji (RJB), the film will be released in theaters on May 14, 2026.

Karuppu Release Date

The official update on Karuppu’s release date was shared by the makers via their social media handles. Sharing the announcement, the team wrote, “The announcement you all have been waiting for Karuppu in theatres - on May 14th, 2026.”

Here’s the post:

More about Karuppu

Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and several others in key roles. Additionally, RJ Balaji will make a cameo appearance.

Earlier, there were speculations that the film would be released during Diwali 2025. However, the release was postponed due to pending post-production work. It was later expected to be released in February 2026.

A few days ago, RJ Balaji revealed that post-production work had begun, with the final release date to be announced soon. The makers have now officially confirmed the release date.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will next appear in the lead role in Vishwanath and Sons , directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be an emotionally driven romantic drama, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. It is slated to hit the big screens in July 2026, with a teaser that was expected to drop on March 16, 2026.

The actor has also begun work on his cop action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim as the co-lead, with Naslen K Gafoor playing a key role.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, there are rumors that Silambarasan might make a cameo appearance.

Moreover, there are reports that Suriya may collaborate with Jana Nayagan director H. Vinoth soon, although no official confirmation has been made.

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