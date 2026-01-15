Karuppu: Suriya starrer director RJ Balaji confirms 'release update to arrive with second single'

Karuppu, starring Suriya, is yet to be released in theatres, despite its initial release date being announced a long time ago. With fans eagerly awaiting an update, director RJB (RJ Balaji) has cleared the speculation with a new post shared on Pongal.

RJB confirms Karuppu release update arrives with second single

In a new social media post, RJB revealed that for quite some time, the Karuppu team has been releasing only festival-related posters, with no updates on the film’s release. He clarified that there would be no Pongal special poster announcing the release date, and that the update would instead arrive with the film’s second single.

The filmmaker said, “Cinema fans, Suriya fans, and everyone waiting for an update on Karuppu, here’s some good news for you. There will be no Pongal-special poster from us today. We have already released several posters for various festivals and occasions, and that will stop now.”

“The other good news is that the release date update will arrive along with the movie’s second single. Apart from that, there will be no more promotional material from the Karuppu team. Whenever it arrives, Karuppu will be something that all of you will enjoy. That is what we are striving for, and we believe you will love it,” he added.

The actor-director also wished everyone a happy Pongal.

Watch the video:

More about Karuppu

Karuppu is said to follow the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity to fight against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and several others in key roles. Additionally, RJB himself will make a cameo appearance.

Earlier, speculation suggested that the film might be released in February 2026, but no official confirmation has been made.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will continue his slate of projects with the tentatively titled Suriya46, directed by Venky Atluri. The upcoming film is touted to be an emotionally driven drama, with Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon playing the female leads.

Moreover, Suriya has also begun work on his cop action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the film will feature Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the female lead, with Naslen playing a pivotal role.

