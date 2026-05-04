Karuppu: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s fantasy action entertainer runtime and certification revealed; Find out

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan are all set to play the lead roles in Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action entertainer is slated for release on May 14, 2026, and its censor details have now been revealed.

Karuppu: Suriya’s fantasy action runtime and certification revealed

According to the certification issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Karuppu has been rated UA 13+. The runtime is listed as 150.47 minutes (approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes), which is typical for an action film.

Karuppu is set in a world gripped by chaos, where fear, injustice, and suffering have become part of everyday life. Amid this turmoil, a mysterious man emerges as an unlikely superhero. As he confronts personal struggles and harsh realities, he gradually discovers his strength and purpose.

Apart from Suriya and Trisha, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Recently, the makers released a teaser featuring Trisha Krishnan , introducing her character Preethi. After the teaser went viral, many fans wondered why the actress was absent from the film’s audio launch. Responding to the speculation, Trisha humorously remarked that her invitation must have gotten lost in the mail.

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s work front

After Karuppu, Suriya will next appear in Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be an emotionally driven romantic drama, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. It is slated to hit theatres in July 2026.

The actor has also begun work on a cop action-comedy tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim as the female lead, with Naslen in a key role. While more details are yet to be revealed, there are rumors that Silambarasan TR may make a cameo appearance.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan is awaiting the release of Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi, which does not yet have a confirmed release date. As of now, the actress has not announced any new projects.

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