Karuppu titled Veera Bhadrudu in Telugu: Suriya’s fantasy actioner to have audio launch on April 26, 2026; Report

Suriya starrer Karuppu is slated to be released in theaters on May 14, 2026. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film has been awaiting release since last year, with fans eagerly looking forward to it. The makers have now officially announced the release date, with reports suggesting that an audio launch may take place soon.

Suriya’s Karuppu titled Veera Bhadrudu

Suriya starrer Karuppu has been officially titled Veera Bhadrudu in Telugu. The title for the film’s dubbed version was shared by the makers on their social media handle, along with a new poster featuring the Retro actor.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Karuppu is Veera Bhadrudu in Telugu. A grand worldwide release on May 14! A Sai Abhyankkar musical.”

Here’s the post:

As the film is nearly a month away from its theatrical release, it appears that the makers may soon conduct an audio launch. According to online reports, Karuppu is expected to have its audio launch event on April 26, 2026. While this remains unconfirmed, the event is likely to be telecast on the TV channel Zee Tamil on May 1, 2026.

More about Karuppu

Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and several others in key roles.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will next appear in the lead role in Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be an emotionally driven romantic drama, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead and Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. It is slated to hit the big screens in July 2026.

The actor is also working on a cop action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya 47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, there are rumors that Silambarasan might make a cameo appearance, potentially setting up a sequel.

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