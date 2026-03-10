Karuppu Update: Suriya starrer fantasy actioner to confirm release date in 10 days reveals RJ Balaji

Suriya starrer Karuppu has been in release limbo since 2025, with various dates being speculated. Now, director RJ Balaji (RJB) has revealed that the film is entering its final stages, with an official release date set to be announced in 10 days.

RJ Balaji confirms Karuppu release date to be out in 10 days

In a recent post on social media, RJ Balaji confirmed that Suriya’s film Karuppu will not release on April 10. However, the team will announce the official release date in 10 days.

The actor-director said, “Now, back to the grind, we are resuming work on Karuppu. I understand the disappointment the fans, especially Suriya’s fans, have, as this statement has been made multiple times before. Of course, it has been a long wait for me too. I have been working on this for almost two years.”

RJB added, “Your wait will be worth it. I am also not in the mindset to take more time for this. Within a week or 10 days, we will meet you with news about the film’s release date. I will also say that the film is not releasing on April 10.”

More about Karuppu

Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female co-lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and several others in key roles. Additionally, RJ Balaji himself will make a cameo appearance.

Earlier, speculation suggested that the film might be released in February 2026; however, no official confirmation was made. Recent reports also suggested that the movie could hit the big screens on April 10; however, this has now been dismissed.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will next appear in the lead role in Vishwanath and Son, directed by Venky Atluri. The upcoming film is said to be an emotionally driven drama, with Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon playing the female leads.

The actor has also begun work on his cop action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role.

ALSO READ: KHxRK Reunion: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to begin filming from October 2026, aiming for Diwali 2027 release?