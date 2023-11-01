Karva Chauth 2023: Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj repeats her favorite outfit; pens a note

It's Karva Chauth, a day when Indian married ladies celebrate their love, devotion, and eternal bond of matrimony, with the bright moon, shimmering stars, and sincere fast. Rana Daggubati's wife, Miheeka Daggubati is too celebrating this day and has shared her favourite outfit of the day.

Miheeka repeated her most favorite outfit for Karva Chauth, captioning the post as, “#Throwback to one of my favorite outfits from jayantireddylabel. There’s something about dressing up in Indian attire, it just makes you feel special. One of my favorite things about Karva Chauth is the dress-up part!”

Check out the post below

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati's love story

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj had a lockdown wedding on August 8, 2020. In an interview with Filmfare, the Nene Raju Nene Mantri actor spoke about getting married during the lockdown and said that he would not have preferred to get hitched in any other way.

Rana shared, “In fact, I felt it was the best time to get married. Obviously, there were a lot of people who I couldn’t invite, but the whole thing felt extremely personal and nice. I wouldn’t have wanted it in any other way.”

The couple got married at Ramanaidu Studios, as at the time no films were being shot there due to the pandemic. There were only 30 people who attended the wedding ceremony. The couple celebrated their third anniversary on August 8 this year. This year the couple will be marking their third Karva Chauth together.

Rana Daggubati on the professional front

Compared to other Telugu mainstream actors, Rana Daggubati has proven his mettle as a performer in a variety of genres. He has always backed quality content and also owns a VFX company called Spirit Media Private Limited.

Earlier this year, Rana officially announced his forthcoming mythological film Hiranyakashyap at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Rana also recently produced a film named Keedaa Cola directed by Tharun Bhascker, which is all set to hit the silver screens on November 3.

