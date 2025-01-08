Kasaba director Nithin Renji Panicker mocks Yash’s Toxic helmer Geetu Mohandas over alleged hypocrisy in her feminist ideals

Rocking Star Yash is celebrating his 39th birthday on January 8, 2025. On the occasion, the makers of Toxic unveiled a special birthday peek into the film, which featured the KGF star in an unhinged avatar.

However, as the teaser showcased certain scenes, Malayalam director Nithin Renji Panicker called out director Geetu Mohandas for her hypocrisy in objectifying women, rekindling their old feud. In an Instagram story, the director penned a short note in Malayalam, criticizing the actress-turned-director for her shift in ideals.

In the note, Nithin mockingly said that a visual representation like Kasaba, which was devoid of misogyny, objectification of women’s bodies, and entirely lacked the “male gaze,” was publicly scrutinized by a person who persuaded her colleague by saying, “Say it… Say it.”

The director continued, stating that the same person has “conveniently revised the definition of misogyny” at her convenience after crossing state lines. The post was attached with the hashtag #Toxic.

See the Instagram story here:

For those unclear, in an old feud from Malayalam cinema back in the day, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu had criticized the Mammootty starrer movie Kasaba for its misogyny and objectifying women. This was supported by Geetu Mohandas on stage who persuaded the actress to speak out the film’s name which made quite a stir.

As the new glimpse of Yash’s Toxic has arrived, the director of Kasaba has taken it upon himself to mock the filmmaker and her alleged hypocrisy in ideals. The birthday peek of Toxic showcased Yash in an entirely new look from that of KGF days.

See Toxic birthday peek here:

As the glimpse progressed, it showcased a casino where scantily clad women were shown, with men being handsy. However, the teaser ended with the Rocking Star joining in and doing the same with a woman, even pouring a drink on her face. These sequences were what led to director Nithin’s comment against Geetu.

