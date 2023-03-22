Kashmir Earthquake: Leo makers confirm that Thalapathy Vijay and team members are safe

The reports regarding massive earthquakes at various parts of Asia, including India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have left the entire world in deep shock and worry. When it comes to India, various parts of the North including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR, and others, experienced earthquakes that marked a magnitude of 6.8 on richter scale. As per the reports, people of Jammu Kashmir and Delhi-NCR ran out of their houses and buildings after they experienced tremors, on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the makers of Leo, the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj project took to their official social media handles and confirmed that the team members, who have been shooting in Kashmir, are safe and sound.

Thalapathy Vijay and Leo team members are safe

For the unversed, leading man Thalapathy Vijay, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the rest of the cast and crew members of Leo have been shooting for the film in Kashmir, since the beginning of this year. The cast and crew members of the much-awaited project are planning to wrap up the Kashmir schedule by the upcoming weekend. However, the reports regarding the Kashmir earthquake left the fans of Thalapathy Vijay and film fanatics deeply worried.

But, Rathna Kumar, who is the co-writer of Leo, and production banner 7 Screen Studio confirmed that the entire team members are safe and sound with hilarious Twitter post, immediately after the reports came out. "BLOOODY #Earthquake," reads the scenarist's Twitter post. The production banner, on the other hand, shared a funny gif of senior comedian Vadivelu shivering, along with a note that reads: "We are safe nanba - Team #LEO"