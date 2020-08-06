  • facebook
Kasthuri Shankar REACTS to nepotism in Kollywood; Says 'Camps or mafia never work' and praises Vijay, Suriya

Recently, actress Kasthuri Shankar took to Twitter and said that the Tamil industry is one place that doesn't work on nepotism but it is all about hard work and luck.
After Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, a debate on the existence of nepotism in the film industry has started yet again. A lot is being said and written about how the film industry is being ruled by certain people and mafias. Recently, actress Kasthuri Shankar took to Twitter and reacted to the same saying that Tamil industry is one place that doesn't work on nepotism but it is all about hard work and luck. In a series of tweets, she wrote, "1/3 Tamil cinema industry is one amazing place where Nepotism or camps or Mafia NEVER works. In fact, here  people from movie families are held to a higher standard, There is greater expectation on them, they have to struggle harder to fulfill that." 

She also went on to praise actors like Suriya, Vijay and Karthi among others who are currently at the top of their game in the film industry only because of their hard work. Kasthuri further wrote, "Only 2 things help you succeed in Tamil Industry: EXTREME talent and some luck. This applies to all, whether they are family or mafia or whatever. This is why we have EXTREMELY talented hardworking dedicated actors like VIJAY, SURYA, KARTHI, JAYAM RAVI succeed. nothing to do with their fathers." 

In her other Tweet, she mentioned about sharing a video soon: AJITH sir, VIJAY SETHUPATHY, SIVAKARTHIKEYAN all examples of extremely talented stars who came up from scratch. ONLY talentless unprofessional LOSERS will imagine conspiracy theories & complain of nepotism in Kollywood. Ithula niraiya pesanum, will record video." 

Check out her tweets below: 

Also Read: Vijayalakshmi attempts suicide; Kasturi Shankar meets her family at hospital; Reveals her conversation to Usha

Credits :Twitter

