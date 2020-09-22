  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kasthuri Shankar says allegations with no evidence cannot prove anything; REVEALS she was sexually harassed

Kasthuri Shankar took to her Twitter space and registered her opinion on allegations against Anurag Kashyap. She stated that allegations against anyone will not do any good if there is no evidence.
13295 reads Mumbai
Kasthuri Shankar says allegations with no evidence cannot prove anything; REVEALS she was sexually harassedKasthuri Shankar says allegations with no evidence cannot prove anything; REVEALS she was sexually harassed
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Actress Payal Ghosh came up with an allegation and stated that she was sexually harassed by Bollywood actor Anurag Kashyap, a huge controversy was created and several actresses shared how they have never felt uneasy with Anurag Kashyap. Now, Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Kasthuri Shankar took to her Twitter space and registered her opinion on the issue. She stated that allegations against anyone will not do any good if there is no evidence.

Sharing Payal’s Tweet, she wrote, “Actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault.  Legal view:  Allegations of sexual assault without tangible or corroborative evidence are near impossible to prove. But They can ruin either one or all of the names involved. Nothing Good.” This received a huge backlash and people questioned her if she would say the same had someone close to her been harassed sexually. Answering the question, Kasthuri said that she herself is a victim of sexual harassment.

Also Read: Photos: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan return to Chennai in a private jet after holidaying in Goa

See her Tweet here:

She wrote, “What close to me, it has happened to me.  It is how it is.  #behindcloseddoors. So I have complete sympathy for victims of sexual harrassment. But My personal view is not law. The due process of law is designed to discourage fake allegations and must therefore stay reliant on evidence”, she wrote on the micro blogging website. Apart from this, Kasthuri also spoke about the #metoo movement and stated that Indian victims have not seen anything come out of it.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement