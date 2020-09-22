Kasthuri Shankar says allegations with no evidence cannot prove anything; REVEALS she was sexually harassed

Kasthuri Shankar took to her Twitter space and registered her opinion on allegations against Anurag Kashyap. She stated that allegations against anyone will not do any good if there is no evidence.

After Actress Payal Ghosh came up with an allegation and stated that she was sexually harassed by Bollywood actor Anurag Kashyap, a huge controversy was created and several actresses shared how they have never felt uneasy with Anurag Kashyap. Now, Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Kasthuri Shankar took to her Twitter space and registered her opinion on the issue. She stated that allegations against anyone will not do any good if there is no evidence.

Sharing Payal’s Tweet, she wrote, “Actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Legal view: Allegations of sexual assault without tangible or corroborative evidence are near impossible to prove. But They can ruin either one or all of the names involved. Nothing Good.” This received a huge backlash and people questioned her if she would say the same had someone close to her been harassed sexually. Answering the question, Kasthuri said that she herself is a victim of sexual harassment.

Also Read: Photos: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan return to Chennai in a private jet after holidaying in Goa

See her Tweet here:

Actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Legal view: Allegations of sexual assault without tangible or corroborative evidence are near impossible to prove . But They can ruin either one or all of the names involved. Nothing Good. https://t.co/Gw0RNuPikm — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) September 20, 2020

She wrote, “What close to me, it has happened to me. It is how it is. #behindcloseddoors. So I have complete sympathy for victims of sexual harrassment. But My personal view is not law. The due process of law is designed to discourage fake allegations and must therefore stay reliant on evidence”, she wrote on the micro blogging website. Apart from this, Kasthuri also spoke about the #metoo movement and stated that Indian victims have not seen anything come out of it.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×