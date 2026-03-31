Kathanar Trailer: Anushka Shetty marks her debut in Malayalam with epic dark fantasy alongside Jayasurya

Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, has been in the making for quite some time. Now, the makers have unveiled a massive teaser trailer, marking Anushka Shetty’s debut in Malayalam cinema.

Kathanar Teaser Trailer

The 2-minute and 58-second-long teaser presents a different take on the folklore setting. Drawing inspiration from European horror and Gothic dark fantasy, Kathanar is a retelling of the legendary tale of the priest Kadamattathu Kathanar, rather than a direct adaptation of existing stories.

From the costumes to the characters revealed, the film appears to aim for a more global appeal rather than a localized interpretation of the tale. With visually rich frames, the makers seem to have blended real locations with extensive use of CGI and VFX.

See it here:

As Jayasurya headlines the film in the titular role, Anushka Shetty appears to play the co-lead. Additionally, actors such as Prabhu Deva, Sanoop Santhosh, Vishnu Priya Thoppil, Vineeth, Sandy Master, Nitish Bharadwaj, Kulpreet Yadav, Anant Murali, Devika Sanjay, Srikant Murali, and others appear in key roles. Reports also suggest that Mohanlal will make a cameo appearance.

Co-written, edited, and directed by Home fame Rojin Thomas, the film features music composed by Rahul Subramanian. Gokulam Gopalan is producing the project under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, while Neil D'Cunha handles the cinematography.

Apart from Malayalam, the movie will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and English.

For those unaware, the film explores the story of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a priest from Kerala folklore who is believed to have lived in the 9th century. According to legend, he possessed immense magical powers, which he used for the greater good and welfare of the common people.

Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty’s work front

Jayasurya was last seen in a lead role in Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 . Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the fantasy comedy film serves as the final installment of a blockbuster franchise, with actors like Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, and Dharmajan Bolgatty also part of the cast. The film is currently running in theatres.

On the other hand, Anushka Shetty was last seen in a lead role in Ghaati, an action crime drama directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, with Vikram Prabhu as the co-lead.

ALSO READ: Peddi: Producer SKN apologizes for causing ‘postponement’ confusion about Ram Charan starrer’s release