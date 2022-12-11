Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam First look: Arya aces the bad guy avatar in the rural mass entertainer
Take a look at the first look poster of Arya from his forthcoming drama, Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam.
Arya is all ready to entertain the movie buffs yet again as he will be headlining another exciting drama, Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam. Now, the makers have dropped the thrilling first-look poster from the movie, showing the protagonist in a black shirt and lungi as he sits on a chair, shelling out stern vibes. The wall in the backdrop features a drawing of Superstar Rajinikanth from his 1995 movie Baasha. The title of the film was unveiled by noted filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Dropping the poster on social media, the director penned on Twitter, "Happy to Unveil the impressive first look poster of #KatherBashaEndraMuthuramalingam. Best wishes to the entire team. #KEMthemovie." In the meantime, sharing the poster, the makers wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Here is the first look poster of #KEMTheMovie, @arya_offl is here to impress with this intense and power-packed film...#KatharBashaEndraMuthuramalingam #DirectorMuthaiya @siddhi_idnani @gvprakash#DOPVelraj @drumsticks.productions @venkat_raajen." The first look poster has been revealed near Arya's birthday today on 11th December.
Check out the first look poster below:
About Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
Touted to be a rural mass action entertainer, the venture is expected to be on the lines of director Muthaiya's earlier potboilers. Arya will be seen romancing Vendhu Thanindhathu Kadu fame actress Siddhi Idnani in his next. Financing by Zee Studios in association with Drumsticks Productions, National Award-Winning composer G. V. Prakash Kumar is scoring the background music and songs for the drama, whereas Velraj is the head of the cinematography department.
The technical team for the movie further includes Venkat Raajen as the editor, Veeramani Ganesan as the art director, and Anl Arasu as the stunt choreographer. Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam marks the primary collaboration of Arya with Viruman fame Muthaiya.
Also Read: SIIMA Awards: Sivakarthikeyan, Arya look dashing in formal suits; Priyanka Arul makes a statement in a saree