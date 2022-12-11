Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam First look: Arya aces the bad guy avatar in the rural mass entertainer

Arya is all ready to entertain the movie buffs yet again as he will be headlining another exciting drama, Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam. Now, the makers have dropped the thrilling first-look poster from the movie, showing the protagonist in a black shirt and lungi as he sits on a chair, shelling out stern vibes. The wall in the backdrop features a drawing of Superstar Rajinikanth from his 1995 movie Baasha. The title of the film was unveiled by noted filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Dropping the poster on social media, the director penned on Twitter, "Happy to Unveil the impressive first look poster of #KatherBashaEndraMuthuramalingam. Best wishes to the entire team. #KEMthemovie." In the meantime, sharing the poster, the makers wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Here is the first look poster of #KEMTheMovie, @arya_offl is here to impress with this intense and power-packed film...#KatharBashaEndraMuthuramalingam #DirectorMuthaiya @siddhi_idnani @gvprakash#DOPVelraj @drumsticks.productions @venkat_raajen." The first look poster has been revealed near Arya's birthday today on 11th December.