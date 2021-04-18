Katrika Kaif is all smiles as she poses with Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Manju Warrier, Reba Monica John

Katrina Kaif is now tested negative and is recovering well. The actress has shared a picture in which she is seen sharing screen space with South actresses.

has been tested negative for COVID 19 recently and she is now recovering well. The actress had shared the news on her Instagram. She had contracted COVID 19 last week and was home quarantine since then. Many Bollywood celebrities have been diagnosed with COVID 19. There is a surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra especially. Coming back to Katrina, the actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. In the film, will be seen in the lead role.

After recovering from the COVID 19, the Bharat actress shared a picture in which she is seen posing with South actresses Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Manju Warrier, Reba Monica John. The picture is iconic itself. All the gorgeous women are smiling as they pose together. Katrina is seen wearing pink coloured embroidery lehenga. Her makeup game is also on point. She opted for dewy makeup and kept her hair open. In the bridal outfit, the actress is looking breathtakingly beautiful.

Meanwhile, on Saturday she had shared a picture wearing a yellow casual top with matching pajamas. She was looking pretty in the causal outfit.

Check the picture here:

Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 with . The shooting of the film has already started but has to stop now as there is a Janta curfew announced in the state. In the film, Emran Hashmi will also be seen. She was last seen in Bharat which was released in 2019. She shares the screen space with Salman Khan.

Also Read: After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif beats COVID 19; Announces she's tested negative in a mellow yellow look

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×