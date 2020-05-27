Katrina Kaif had become the highest paid South actress with her Telugu debut film Malliswari; Did you know?

Katrina Kaif's paycheck for her first film down South made her the highest-paid actress back in the day. Read the article to find out more.

has to her credit some South films and in fact, she did a Telugu film, Malliswari, right after her Bollywood debut Boom. The movie co-starrerd superstar Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role and the movie managed to fare very well at the box office. Directed by Vijaya Bhaskar, it was a romantic drama and well, she sure was loved for her ever so stunning avatar in the movie along with the antic of Venkatesh and other actors.

While the actress did decently in the film, she did receive a huge paycheck for her role and that made her the highest-paid actress down South back in the day. She was paid a whopping sum of Rs 70 lakhs and soon, she became quite a hit with the masses post her work in Bollywood. The actress has also been a part of another Telugu film, Allari Pidugu (2005) and a Malayalam film Balram vs. Tharadas in the year 2006 along with the array of Bollywood films to her credit.

Up ahead, Katrina is going to be seen in Sooryavanshi and the actress will be reuniting with on screen. However, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear a positive piece of news on what is the fate of the film going to be given the ongoing lockdown. None the less, the movie was due for a release in March 2020, however, there is no word on it just yet.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, which duo looks better together on screen? VOTE NOW

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×