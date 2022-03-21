Katrina Kaif to Preity Zinta: 5 B'Town beauties still remembered for their roles in Telugu films

Before Pan-Indian films gained momentum, South film industries, especially Tollywood, played a big role in many actors' careers. Many celebrities who are now popular and termed bankable, gained recognition at first with their acting stints in Telugu films. Back then, as the filmmakers are in search of new actresses for every movie, many saw the opportunity of starring in Telugu movies as a stepping stone in their careers. And indeed, it did work out well for many. From Katrina Kaif to Preity Zinta, many actresses began their careers in Tollywood before making it big in Bollywood. Although once they gained fame and popularity they never came back to Tollywood, they made sure to make a mark in the hearts of audiences. For example, Katrina Kaif's role in the Telugu film Malliswari is still cherished. People loved her subtle yet glamorous act in the film.

However, now actors, directors, and technicians from Hindi and South Indian industries are collaborating for Pan-Indian movies. But, let's go back in time and check out the Bollywood actresses who made their debut in Telugu and are still remembered for their roles.

Katrina Kaif

During the initial stage of her career, Katrina Kaif looked for offers in the South filmy world and bagged a huge role in 2004 opposite Venkatesh Daggubati. This romantic comedy-drama was titled Malliswari. Her glamour, innocence, subtle comedy, dancing as Malliswari is just stuck in Telugu people's hearts.

Preity Zinta

While almost everyone is aware of her contribution to Bollywood, not many know that she made an impact in the Telugu film industry as well. The actress starred opposite Venkatesh in Premante Idera and in Raja Kumarudu opposite Mahesh Babu. She gained immense love from Telugu audiences for her bubbly role, however, after that, the actress never did a film in Tollywood.

Sonali Bendre

When Sonali Bendre made her entry into Tollywood, little did she know that she would make everyone fall in love with her. The actress' beauty, acting, and chemistry with Mahesh Babu in the film Murari just stole everyone's heart. Let us tell you that Murari is still a classic movie, no Telugu person can get over this film, thanks to Sonali.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is currently sitting on the seat of success in Bollywood. However, initially, she made her mark with Mahesh Babu's 1: Nenokkadine. Although certain posters and scenes of her character did receive criticism, she had managed to impress the audience. Her dance moves in 'Aww Tuzh Mogh Karta' are still a favourite number for many Telugu fans.

Kangana Ranaut

The firebrand of Bollywood, Kangana did make her presence in Tollywood as well with Ek Niranjan opposite Prabhas. Although the movie and her character didn't receive a great response from audiences, her mark is still fresh and makes us wonder how far she has come.

Indeed, these Bollywood's top actresses have won the hearts of their fans with their superlative performances in Telugu movies.

