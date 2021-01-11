Katrina Kaif to romance Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s next film

If reports are anything to go by, Katrina Kaif has been roped in opposite Vijay Sethupathi for Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film.

In a surprising piece of news, and Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing the screen space in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film. Yes, the news has already taken the Internet by storm as this is for the first time they have teamed up for a project. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited by the makers of the film. Reportedly, Sriram Raghavan, who was working on his next Ekkis with , has put this big-budget project on hold. He has jumped on to the next project starring Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi is a big name down South and if Katrina Kaif is roped in opposite him, it is sure going to be big and never before casting decision taken by a director. Since a very long time, there were rumours about Vijay Sethupathi's debut in Bollywood. However, things didn't materialize. The South star was set to make his Bollywood debut with 's Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, Aamir Khan and Sethupathi had a fallout after which Vikram Vedha star decided to drop out of the film. Some reports stated that he opted out due to date issues.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is looking forward to the grand release of Master. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, Master is set to release during Pongal in cinema halls and will see Sethupathi as the villain.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi’s Tughluq Durbar: Teaser of the political drama promises a nail biting revenge drama

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's horror-comedy titled, Phone Bhoot. Reportedly, she will be reuniting with her Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar also for a project.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×