Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Nayanthara in sweetest way possible; Sends best wishes for Netrikann

Earlier, during an interview Katrina Kaif had revealed that working with Nayanthara was like looking at a mirror.

The two beautiful ladies of the film industry, and Nayanthara had left everyone amazed last year when they collaborated for an AD shoot. Nayanthara travelled down to Mumbai specially for Kat's beauty product launch and their fans were naturally ecstatic about the actresses coming together for a project. Well, today on Nayanthara's 36th birthday, Katrina Kaif wished the Lady Superstar of Kollywood with a sweet message. Calling her 'gorgeous' and sharing the teaser of her upcoming film, Kat wrote, "Happy Birthday #Nayanthara...All The Best For Netrikann. Looks So Good."

Earlier, during an interview with Film Companion, Katrina had shared that working with Nayanthara was like looking at a mirror. Kat called her a 'fighter' and was all praise for Nayan's dedication towards her work. "She knows her work and she is very particular. I kind of resonated with that," Katrina said during the same interview. Do you think Katrina and Nayanthara could create magic together for a film or web series in future? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, check out Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for Nayanthara:

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in her upcoming film, Netrikann. Directed by Milind Rau, the film is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures. It is her 65th film, and today to celebrate her birthday, the makers released Netrikann's first teaser and it is sure to leave you stunned.

Also Read: Nayanthara’s Netrikann: Intense teaser of the Milind Rau directorial promises nail biting thriller

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×