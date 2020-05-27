Katrina Kaif on working with Nayanthara for the first time: I resonated with her, it's like watching a mirror

In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif revealed that working with Nayanthara was like looking into a mirror since the South actress is extremely meticulous with her work.

excited many fans down South when she worked with actress Nayanthara last year for her beauty campaign. The two superstar ladies set social media on fire with their photos and videos and fans naturally were ecstatic about the actresses coming together for a project. In fact, Katrina had even praised praised and called her 'gorgeous'. The 'Bharat' actress had written, "A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign . So generous and gracious ........... forever grateful."

Now, in a recent interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Katrina revealed that working with Nayanthara was like looking at a mirror. Speaking about the same, Katrina said, "I have found Nayanthara very stunning as well as I find her to be very strong. She comes across as a fighter. And there's also something in her.. in her way of work..she's been working from a very young age and she's very meticulous. She knows her work and she is very particular. I kind of resonated with that. So when she was on set, I was telling my team that it's kind of like watching a mirror of yourself where you understand. You know when people say your particular but you understand why that person is like that. It was a magical day."

Check out the video Katrina had shared last year with Nayanthara:

Do you think Katrina and Nayanthara should team up again for a film or web series? Let us know in the comments below.

