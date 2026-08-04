Kattalan OTT Release: When and where to watch Antony Varghese Pepe’s action thriller

Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese Pepe, was released in theaters on May 28, 2026. Directed by Paul George, the film is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Kattalan

Kattalan is set to premiere on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX on August 13, 2026. The official announcement was made through the streaming platform's social media handle.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Kattalan

Kattalan is set in Aanakolli, a remote hamlet along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu forest border, where recurring fatal elephant attacks leave the villagers living in fear. A notorious hunter named Maari is brought in to eliminate the rogue tuskers. After winning the villagers' trust, he seizes control of the settlement and isolates it from the outside world.

Twenty years later, Maari has become the feared leader of a powerful ivory empire. However, his dominance is constantly challenged by rival boss Eddy, whose competing network sparks a violent turf conflict. To strengthen his forces, Maari allies with George D'Peter, who sends the skilled and feared ruffian Antony, known as Kattalan (The Hunter), to support his operations.

Antony quickly earns the trust of Maari's men and rises through the ranks by leading operations against Eddy's faction. As the conflict intensifies, he witnesses the exploitation of the villagers and the destruction of the surrounding forests. It is eventually revealed that Antony infiltrated the syndicate with a hidden agenda.

Turning against Maari, Antony systematically dismantles the empire from within, driven by a personal mission to end Maari's rule and protect the land. The conflict culminates in a violent final showdown that brings Maari's empire crashing down and reveals Antony's connection to the broader Mikhael Cinematic Universe, setting up future events.

The film is a standalone spin-off and the third installment in the Mikhael Extended Universe, following Mikhael (2019) and Marco (2024).

Cast and crew of Kattalan

Kattalan stars Antony Varghese Pepe , Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Anson Paul, Parth Tiwari, Harishankar Narayanan, Hipster, Hanan Shaah, and others in key roles. The film also features Siddique, Alphonse Puthren, and Lokesh Kanagaraj in cameo appearances.

Directed by Paul George, the film is co-written by him alongside Joby Varghese, Jero Jacob, and Unni R. It is produced by Shareef Muhammed under the Cubes Entertainments banner. B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the songs, while Ravi Basrur composed the background score.

Renadive serves as the cinematographer, with Chandru Selvaraj and Sudeep Elamon credited as additional cinematographers. The film is edited by Shameer Muhammed.

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