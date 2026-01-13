Kattalan Release Date: Antony Varghese’s film with Marco makers to hit big screens on May 14, teaser out soon

Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese Pepe, is all set to hit the silver screen soon. The makers have officially announced that the film will be released in theaters on May 14, 2026.

Kattalan Release Date

The makers shared the official release date of Kattalan via their social media handles. While making the announcement, the team wrote, “KATTALAN WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON MAY 14, 2026.” Moreover, the film’s teaser is slated to drop on January 16, 2026.

Here’s the official post:

The upcoming film is directed by Paul George, with music and background score composed by Kantara fame B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Apart from Pepe, the movie also features Telugu actor Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Kill fame Parth Tiwari, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Raj Tirandasu, Shon Joy, Anson Paul, and several others in key roles.

Notably, Pepe had recently suffered an accident in Thailand while filming with an elephant. Kattalan marks the second venture of Cubes International after their blockbuster debut Marco, starring Unni Mukundan.

Additionally, the makers of Marco recently announced that they will be producing a film starring Mammootty, which will be helmed by Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman. The superstar and the director had previously collaborated on the film Unda.

Antony Varghese Pepe’s work front

Antony Varghese Pepe was last seen in the boxing action film Daveed. Directed by Govind Vishnu, it was co-written by Vishnu and Deepu Rajeevan. The story revolves around Ashiq Abu, a middle-aged bouncer whose life takes a dramatic turn when he is set to face Turkish boxer Sainul Akhmedov in a boxing match, sparking an intense rivalry.

Apart from Pepe, the film featured Lijomol Jose, Saiju Kurup, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Kichu Tellus, Jess Kukku, and several others in key roles.

Daveed had music composed by Justin Varghese, cinematography by Salu K. Thomas, and editing by Rakesh Cherumadam. The movie is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

Looking ahead, the actor will be seen in the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game, directed by Nahas Hidayath. The upcoming film also stars Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, and others in key roles and is touted to be a high-stakes action venture set in the world of gambling.

Additionally, the actor also has Thottam – The Demesne in his lineup, in which he co-stars with Keerthy Suresh.

