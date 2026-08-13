Kattalan Review: Antony Varghese Pepe’s high-scale action entertainer misfires with underwhelming narrative

Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese Pepe in the lead role, was released in theaters on May 28, 2026. Now, the movie is available for streaming on OTT. If you’re planning to watch it online, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

Kattalan begins with Maari, a ruthless hunter who takes control of the village of Aanakolli after eliminating a rogue elephant. Over the years, he builds a powerful ivory-smuggling network with the support of influential figures. His control is challenged when rival gangster Eddy enters the picture, turning the region into a battleground.

To strengthen his operations, Maari recruits Antony, a skilled transporter known as “Kattalan.” However, Antony secretly opposes Maari’s methods and begins working from within to dismantle his empire. As tensions escalate, Antony turns against Maari, leading to a major confrontation that changes the fate of the settlement.

What works in Kattalan

Kattalan is an ambitious action thriller that impresses with its technical scale but struggles with its storytelling. While the film prioritizes stylized action over narrative depth, its performances and atmospheric visuals keep it engaging for action enthusiasts.

Cinematographer Renadive captures the forests of Aanakolli with sweeping visuals, with certain portions adding to the film’s grand scale. Antony Varghese Pepe delivers a physically committed performance, while veteran actor Jagadish stands out with a controlled and nuanced portrayal.

The first half is particularly effective in establishing the gritty world and the rivalry between the ivory-trafficking syndicates led by Maari and Eddy.

The film also expands the Mikhael Extended Universe, connecting its storyline to Marco and offering intriguing post-credit teasers. Overall, Kattalan may fall short in storytelling, but its scale, action, visuals, and performances make it somewhat engaging for fans of mass-action cinema.

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What doesn’t work in Kattalan

Kattalan’s biggest weakness is its thin screenplay, which prioritizes extended action sequences over a coherent narrative. The dialogues often feel artificial and lack the natural flow needed to make the characters convincing.

The repetitive violence also becomes exhausting, with prolonged action sequences eventually losing their impact. The film struggles to create genuine emotional engagement, while its female characters receive limited depth or agency. Even the cameos offer zero impact.

Ravi Basrur ’s background score can feel overwhelmingly loud, often overshadowing the drama instead of enhancing it. Despite its large scale and forest locations, some major action sequences lack clarity and fail to feel convincing.

The Performances

Veteran actor Jagadish delivers the standout performance in Kattalan, bringing a controlled, nuanced, and grounded presence to a film dominated by intense action. His subtle performance provides much-needed emotional depth.

Antony Varghese Pepe brings strong physical commitment to the titular role, particularly in the demanding action sequences. However, the limited emotional range offered by the script restricts his performance.

Sunil makes an impact as the ruthless Maari, bringing an aggressive presence to the role, though the writing prevents the character from becoming particularly memorable. Moreover, Kabir Duhan Singh, as rival gangster Eddy, is largely confined to familiar villain tropes, with limited character depth.

The Verdict

Kattalan is a technically polished but narratively underwhelming action thriller that prioritizes relentless action over a strong story. While its scale and stunt sequences may appeal to action enthusiasts, the weak screenplay, limited emotional depth, and underdeveloped characters keep it from making a lasting impact.

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