Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil: Meena spills beans about working with Rajinikanth on Radikaa Sarathkumar's show

The Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which is being hosted by Radikaa Sarathkumar's show is doing great. The reality show is getting good response from the viewers due to its different conception. The show is getting momentum due to its all-woman format. The recent episode of the quiz show witnessed actress Meena on the hot seat. Kollywood actress Meena was seen in the latest episode of the reality show and what caught everyone's eye was her comment on superstar Rajinikanth.

As we all know, Meena will be seen in an important role in Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Thalaiavar 168. Reports suggest that Meena is likely to be Rajinikanth’s wife in the movie. During Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil, Meena revealed about her experience working with the superstar. She also spoke about how she was embarrassed and confused to call Rajinikanth 'sir' or 'uncle'. She also shared some interesting facts about Darbar actor Rajinikanth. The video clip of the same is going viral on social media. During the show, Meena also croons the evergreen number ‘Yamunai aatrilae Eera kaatrilae Kannanodu dhaan aada'. Check it out below.

Talking about Thalaivar, the upcoming untitled film will see Rajinikanth and Meena reunite 24 years after their last film Muthu in 1995. The film is expected to release next year. Rajinikanth starrer also stars Keerthy Suresh in a key role.

