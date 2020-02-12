Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil: Meena spills beans about working with Rajinikanth on Radikaa Sarathkumar's show
The Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which is being hosted by Radikaa Sarathkumar's show is doing great. The reality show is getting good response from the viewers due to its different conception. The show is getting momentum due to its all-woman format. The recent episode of the quiz show witnessed actress Meena on the hot seat. Kollywood actress Meena was seen in the latest episode of the reality show and what caught everyone's eye was her comment on superstar Rajinikanth.
#meena mam and @realradikaa mam about our #Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir
#Thalaivar168 pic.twitter.com/TLNOlOReL3
— Praveen (@PraveenS1997) February 12, 2020
Talking about Thalaivar, the upcoming untitled film will see Rajinikanth and Meena reunite 24 years after their last film Muthu in 1995. The film is expected to release next year. Rajinikanth starrer also stars Keerthy Suresh in a key role.
#Meena about joining #Thalaivar168@rajinikanth @directorsiva pic.twitter.com/oiW1ORqKv9
— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 10, 2019
