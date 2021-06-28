Kaushal Manda pens an emotional note for late actor Uday Kiran: My heart will never ever stop missing you

Recently, on Uday Kiran's birth anniversary, a lot of celebs took to social media and remembered him for being a wonderful person and an actor.

Known as the 'Hat-trick Hero' of the Tollywood film industry, Uday Kiran ended his life on January 5, 2014. He was 33 then. Apparently, depression and financial crisis were the reason why he took this extreme step and left the entire film industry in a state of shock. Recently, on his birth anniversary, a lot of celebs took to social media and remembered the best time spent with him. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda also penned an emotional note remembering Uday Kiran on his birth anniversary.

He tweeted, "Remembering my dearest and loving friend #UdayKiran on his Birth Anniversary.Happy birthday in Heaven, buddy. My heart will never ever stop missing and loving you. I appreciate all the moments that we had together, and today being your birthday." He also went on to recall the 8 movies he went on to work with him.

Kaushal wrote, "I want you to know that every little moment spent with you were the happiest in my life. It's always a pleasure for working with you in 8 movies in my career. Happy Birthday Friend."

Take a look:

<Thread>

I want you to know that every little moment spent with you were the happiest in my life. It's always a pleasure for working with you in 8 movies in my career. Happy Birthday Friend #HappyBirthdayUdayKiran — kaushal manda (@kaushalmanda) June 26, 2021

Later actor Uday Kiran's first three films, Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu and Manasantha Nuvve, were blockbuster thus earned him the title "Hat-trick Hero". However, life had different plans for him. His success graph started declining years after with numerous flops, which reportedly took his life.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's die hard fan travels 900 km to her home in Karnataka; Actress says she 'feels bad'

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×