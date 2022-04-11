Kavin to share screen with Ajith in Vignesh Shivan’s AK62?

Ever since the stupendous success of Valimai, the fans are looking forward to Ajith’s forthcoming dramas. The actor has already commenced the shoot for this untitled project AK61 in Hyderabad and a huge set of Mount Road Chennai has been erected in the city. He will once again join hands with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for his next. The shoot is expected to be underway for the next 2 months.

After this, Ajith will start working on his project with Vignesh Shivan. The latest buzz about AK62 is that Kavin will also accompany Ajith as the film’s cast. It is reported that Ajith will be seen in the role of a professor in the film, while Kavin will play one of his students.

AK62 was announced around a month ago. However, the venture has been in the making for some time now. It is believed that Vignesh Shivan narrated the film’s script to Ajith three years ago, and both had verbally agreed to doing the film, which is materializing now. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the background score for the movie, that is likely to go on the floors by the end of 2022. Lyca Productions is going to produce this latest drama.

Now coming back to AK61, reports suggest that noted Bollywood diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached for the leading lady opposite Ajith. Meanwhile, Nirav Shah is cranking the camera and Ghibran is providing music for this untitled venture.

