Kavya Thapar arrested in Mumbai for abusing policemen & drunk driving

Kavya Thapar of Ek Mini Katha fame has got arrested on Thursday night by Juhu police in an alleged case of drunk driving, manhandling and assaulting a woman constable from the Nirbhaya squad in Juhu. The incident took place near J W Marriott Hotel around 1 am when Thapar was returning back after attending a party with her male friends.

Kavya Thapar was in a drunk state and rammed the car into another vehicle. When the police received the information, they reached the location and as they started questioning the actress, she started verbally abusing them and tried to manhandle them.

The constable in a statement said that when they reached the spot, the actress abused them and grabbed her uniform collar when she tried to stop her.

Kavya Thapar was arrested and produced before a magistrate court in Andheri. She has been sent to Byculla women’s jail and will have to stay there till she is granted bail.

Also Read: Krithi Shetty papped in Hyderabad after The Warriorr shoot; Slays in maroon tee & ripped jeans