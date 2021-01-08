Kayal Anandhi looks like a stunning bride as she ties knot with Socrates in an intimate ceremony; See Photos

Kayal Anandhi tied the knot yesterday in a low-key ceremony attended only by close friends and family members.

Actress Anandhi, who shot to fame after featuring in the emotional drama Kayal, is married to assistant director Socrates in an intimate ceremony. The actress tied the knot yesterday in a low-key ceremony attended only by close friends and family members. Producer and actor JSK Satish Kumar, who attended the wedding, took to social media and shared a few photos of the newly married couple. One can see, Kayal Anandhi looks stunning in a red traditional saree while Socrates is seen in a white shirt and mundu. The two looked lovely and the happiness of being together clearly reflected on their face.

Earlier, reports stated that the couple was planning a grand wedding. However, due to pandemic, that couldn't be possible. Socrates is a businessman and has also worked as co-director in Agni Siragugal and Alaudhinin-Arputha Camera. Talking about Anandhi, though she has acted in several movies in Tamil, she rose to fame as the leading lady in Mari Selvaraj’s critically acclaimed film Pariyerum Perumal. Besides, she also acted in films like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Kadavul Irukkaan Kumaru to name a few.

Meanwhile, check out her wedding photos below:

Anandhi made her acting debut with Maruthi Dasari's Bus Stop in 2012. Her next film, Priyathama Neevachata Kushalama, opened in March 2013 and failed to work at the box office. However, she continued doing films and also appeared in Prabhu Solomon's directorial venture Kayal, in which she played the title role. He gained popularity since then.

Congratulations to Anandhi for her new beginning!

Credits :Twitter

