Kayal Anandhi to tie the knot in an arranged marriage tonight?

Kayan Anandi, who was lauded for her role as the leading lady in the critically acclaimed film Pariyerum Perumal, is all set to tie the knot tonight.

In what has come as an unbelievable piece of news to Kollywood fans, actress Anandhi, who shot to fame after featuring in the emotional drama Kayal, is all set to tie the knot tonight in a wedding arranged by her parents. Apparently, she is all set to marry a businessman named Socrates in a low key ceremony owing to the pandemic situation. The wedding will happen at a convention center in Telangana’s Warangal. However, there is no official update regarding the news.

Though Anandhi has acted in several movies in Tamil, she is known for her role as the leading lady in Mari Selvaraj’s critically acclaimed film Pariyerum Perumal. In the film, she was seen playing the role of a naive college student. Her role as a curious young student was lauded by her fans widely. Other than these, she also acted in films including Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Kadavul Irukkaan Kumaru to name a few.

Currently, she has signed to act in several films in languages including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, as per media reports. Hearsay has that she has not invited any of her media friends so as to maintain social distancing protocols in the wedding ceremony. It is expected that an official update on this wedding will be made soon. Here is wishing the very best to Anandhi for her new beginning.

Credits :Tamil Hindu

