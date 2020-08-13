  1. Home
Kee actress Nikki Galrani REVEALS she tested positive for COVID 19; Pens an emotional note

The young actress took to her Instagram space and revealed that she tested positive for COVID 19 last week and she is now recovering quickly.
After Vishal, Aishwarya Arjun, and Karunas, the latest in the Tamil film fraternity to test positive for the pandemic COVID-19 is actress Nikki Galrani. She made her acting debut with GV Prakash starrer Darling. The young actress took to her Instagram space and revealed that she tested positive for COVID 19 last week and she is now recovering quickly. Nikki, who was last seen in Jiiva starrer Kee, thanked her close friends and family who were looking out for her and she thanked the frontline health workers for their selfless work.

Revealing that she is recovering well from the mild COVID-19 symptoms, she expressed her concerns for the elders and stated that her hear went out to them as they are more affected by this disease. Sharing a letter, Nikki Galrani captioned it, "I was tested Positive for #COVID-19 last week. I’m on my way to recovery and feeling much better now. I’d like to thank my close ones for looking out for me, all the frontline Health workers & mainly the #Chennai #TamilNadu #Corporation for their Constant Support."

In her statement that she posted on Instagram, Nikki Galrani mentioned, "I was tested for COVID-19 last week & my results came out positive. There is a lot of stigma & uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus so I wanted to share my experience with you guys. Thankfully mine was a mild case with the usual symptoms such as bad throat, fever, loss of smell & taste etc. However, I'm recovering well following all the necessary protocols. I feel lucky to be able to stay home & quarantine."

