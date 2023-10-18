Keeda Cola: Rana Daggubati makes a stylish entry at the trailer launch of Tharun Bhascker's film

Director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, known for his successes with Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, has brought his third film, Keeda Cola, to the audience.

This time, he chose to work with newcomers and with renowned comedy actor Brahmanandam in one of the lead roles. The film has already generated excitement with character posters which were released by the team and teasers.

Keeda Cola movie is presented by actor Rana Daggubati under Suresh Production House. The trailer launch event took place today (October 18). Rana looked dapper in an olive green shirt paired with a white t-shirt and black denim jeans. He completed his stylish look with black and red sneakers and cool black shades.

The director, Tharun Bhasckar, was seen appearing in a black shirt and grey pants. He was accompanied by his mother, Geetha Bhasckar, to the trailer launch event.

Check the photos below:

A Glimpse into Keeda Cola’s Story

The Keeda Cola trailer promises a wild ride, immersing the audience in a world of chaos. The film revolves around nine main characters in the movie, with a strong focus on two key characters, Keedaa and Barbee.

While Keedaa's role remains shrouded in mystery, Barbee is central to the plot, being worth millions. The rest of the story unfolds amid the chaos surrounding these two central figures.

The trailer has piqued the audience's interest with its unique storyline and captivating narrative.

Check out the trailer below:

Meet the Cast and Crew of Keeda Cola

The film features an ensemble cast, with Brahmanandam as Varadharajulu Thatha, Chaitanya Rao as Vaasthu, Rag Mayur as Lancham, Tharun as Naidu, Vishnu as Sikander, Jeevan Kumar as Jeevan, Ravindra Vijay as the CEO, and Raghu Ram as Shots.

The movie's technical crew includes cinematographer AJ Aaron and music composer Vivek Sagar. Upendra Varma handles the film's editing, while art direction is in the capable hands of Ashish Reja Pulala. Tharun Bhascker, the director and scriptwriter, brings this exciting project to life.

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam is a talented director known for his unique and engaging storytelling. His latest film, Keeda Cola, promises to be a wild ride with its unique storyline, captivating narrative, and talented cast and crew. Fans are eagerly anticipating the film's release on November 3rd.

