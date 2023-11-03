Keedaa Cola Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience has to about Tharun Bhascker’s film

Tharun Bhascker's Keedaa Cola has generated a good amount of curiosity with its crazy promos and posters. Keedaa Cola was scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, November 3. And, the Twitterati have shared their thoughts on the movie. Read the Twitter review of Keedaa Cola.

Going by the fan reviews on Twitter, Keedaa Cola turns out to be a wacky crime comedy with some flaws, but it delivers many laugh-out-loud moments and brings some fresh entertainment.

The film's performances are generally good, with Tharun Bhascker standing out as Naidu. He delivers a hilarious and energetic performance, carrying the film on his shoulders. Jeevan Kumar is also as neat as Jeevan, while Vishnu Oi entertains as Lancham. Brahmanandam is in a different role.

The film's positives include Tharun Bhascker's performance, the hilarious moments, and the background score. However, the film also has some flaws, such as a sluggish pace at times and a thin plot.

Overall, Keedaa Cola can be enjoyed with limited expectations if you like quirky humor.

Check the Twitter review of Keedaa Cola below through fan reactions

Story of Keedaa Cola

The story revolves around Jeevan (Jeevan Kumar), a politician who is humiliated by another corporator and is determined to become one himself. He seeks help from his brother Naidu (Tharun Bhascker), who is just out of jail, and Naidu proposes a crazy idea to achieve their goal.

Meanwhile, Vaastu (Chaitanya Rao) and Lancham (Rag Mayur) are friends who are tired of their bad luck and challenging circumstances. When they find a cockroach in a cola bottle, they decide to sue the cold drink company for a quick buck.

The paths of these two groups cross when Naidu and Jeevan learn about the cockroach incident. They join hands with Vaastu and Lancham to blackmail the CEO of the cola company into giving them a large sum of money.

The CEO, however, is not willing to give in to their demands and hires a group of sharpshooters to take them down. A hilarious and chaotic game of cat and mouse ensues as the two groups try to outsmart each other.

Check out the Keedaa Cola trailer below

What does the title Keedaa Cola mean?

‘Keedaa’ means a creature with six legs, and Cola is the name of a soft drink brand. The poster shows the cap of a soft drink bottle with the title written on it. The poster indicates in the crime part that we can spot the blood. In the bottom part, we can also observe a creature. “Experience crime comedy like never before…” assured the makers of the movie.

Meanwhile, the film Keedaa Cola boasts a stellar cast featuring Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu Oi, and Rag Mayur. Keedaa Cola was produced by Rana Daggubati.

