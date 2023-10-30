Keedaa Cola: Vijay Deverakonda and Tharun Bhascker announce NEW film at pre-release event

Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Tharun Bhascker have formally announced their collaboration for an upcoming film, leaving fans ecstatic. The thrilling news was made at the pre-release event of the new Telugu film, Keedaa Cola. The star-studded event was held in great style, with Vijay Deverakonda, the Rowdy Star, as the special guest for the evening.

Vijay Deverakonda looked handsome in a black outfit. He was spotted wearing a silver chain, and bracelet.

From Pelli Choopulu to Keedaa Cola: Vijay Deverakonda’s star-studded journey

Vijay Deverakonda's spectacular rise to stardom, fueled by his performance in Pelli Choopulu, has left fans eagerly awaiting his next collaboration with Tharun Bhascker.

Speculations about their reunion had been rampant, but the actor and director have now put any worries to rest by announcing their new project. Vijay Deverakonda, who was present at the pre-release event for Keedaa Cola as a chief guest, made it official by announcing the film's imminent release, suggesting that the duo had successfully finalized the screenplay.

On this momentous occasion, the Family Star actor shared some noteworthy insights. He described how he met and became friends with filmmakers such as Tharun Bhascker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Nag Ashwin. He also spoke about the importance of collaboration and the need to support each other's creative endeavors in the industry.

Meet the cast and crew of Keedaa Cola

The film features an ensemble cast, including Brahmanandam as Varadharajulu Thatha, Chaitanya Rao as Vaasthu, Rag Mayur as Lancham, Tharun as Naidu, Vishnu as Sikander, Jeevan Kumar as Jeevan, Ravindra Vijay as the CEO, and Raghu Ram as Shots. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer AJ Aaron and music composer Vivek Sagar. Upendra Varma handles the film's editing, while art direction is in the capable hands of Ashish Reja Pulala.

Tharun Bhascker, the director and scriptwriter, brings this exciting project to life. Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam is a gifted director known for his unique and engaging storytelling. His latest film, Keedaa Cola, promises to be a wild ride with its unique storyline, captivating narrative, and talented cast and crew. The film is all set to hit the theaters on November 3.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

Vijay Deverakonda was most recently seen in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will next appear in Parasuram's upcoming directorial venture, Family Star, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha Kaushik.

In addition, the Dear Comrade actor is also set to star in Gowtam Tinnanuri's tentatively titled VD12, which is reportedly to feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead as there are rumors that Sreeleela has walked out of the project. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

