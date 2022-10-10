'Keep inspiring us': Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and others pen notes for SS Rajamouli on his 49th birthday
As director SS Rajamouli turns 49 today, several members of the film fraternity sent wishes to the Baahubali maker through social media.
The celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli turned 49 today on 10th October. Commemorating the Baahubali maker's special day, many members of the South film fraternity took to social media and penned lovely wishes. The RRR star Jr NTR chose to share a behind-the-scene picture with the maker from the historical drama and captioned his Twitter post, "Happy Birthday Jakkanna @ssrajamouli !! Wishing you the best as always." The actor and director can be seen staring at the monitor in this throwback photo.
Meanwhile, superstar Mahesh Babu, who will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli soon for an untitled drama, wrote on his Twitter handle, "Wishing you a happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir... Keep inspiring us with your cinematic brilliance! Happiness & success always!"
In addition to this, fellow-filmmaker Gopichand Malineni also penned on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing the Pride of Indian Cinema, @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday."
Satya Dev also opted to use the internet to wish the RRR maker, along with, Sai Dharam Tej. Many others also penned lovely birthday wishes for SS Rajamouli.
The filmmaker is credited with directing 11 movies in his career spanning around two decades, and none of them have tanked at the box office. This is definitely an unusual achievement by any filmmaker. His last release, RRR crossed international borders. The team has joined the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations. The team has submitted their nominations in 14 categories, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor in a lead role (Ram Charan and Jr NTR), Best Actors in a supporting role (Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn), and others.
