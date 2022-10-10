'Keep inspiring us': Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and others pen notes for SS Rajamouli on his 49th birthday

The celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli turned 49 today on 10th October. Commemorating the Baahubali maker's special day, many members of the South film fraternity took to social media and penned lovely wishes. The RRR star Jr NTR chose to share a behind-the-scene picture with the maker from the historical drama and captioned his Twitter post, "Happy Birthday Jakkanna @ssrajamouli !! Wishing you the best as always." The actor and director can be seen staring at the monitor in this throwback photo.

Meanwhile, superstar Mahesh Babu, who will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli soon for an untitled drama, wrote on his Twitter handle, "Wishing you a happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir... Keep inspiring us with your cinematic brilliance! Happiness & success always!"

In addition to this, fellow-filmmaker Gopichand Malineni also penned on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing the Pride of Indian Cinema, @ssrajamouli garu a very Happy Birthday."

Satya Dev also opted to use the internet to wish the RRR maker, along with, Sai Dharam Tej. Many others also penned lovely birthday wishes for SS Rajamouli.