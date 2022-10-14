'Keep pushing the boundaries': Dhanush on Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara

Additionally, Rana Daggubati tweeted, "Kannada’s @shetty_rishab and @hombalefilms are on what an extraordinary film #Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and every one who was part of the film! @shetty_rishab truly inspired!!"

Rishab Shetty's directorial venture Kantara is being hailed ever since its release on 30th September this year. Now, another name has been added to the list of the film's admirers. Dhanush took to his Twitter handle and penned a note that read, "Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must-watch...Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale films...keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

Kantara features Rishab Shetty as a Kambala champion, who picks a fight with an upright DRFO officer. The film's cast also includes Achyuth Kumar as Devendra Suttooru, Pramod Shetty as Sudhakara, Shanil Guru as Bulla, Prakash Thuminad as Raampa, Manasi Sudhir as Kamala and D Padil among others.

While Arvind S Kashyap has handled the camera work for the drama, KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty have headed the editing department. In addition to this, music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath has provided the tunes for Kantara.

On the other hand, post the success of his last releases Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush will front director Venky Atluri's bilingual drama Vaathi. Bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, the drama is slated to release on 2nd December this year. Dhanush will be seen as a teacher in the movie, who decides to do something about the shortcomings in the education system of our country.

He further has filmmaker Arun Matheswaran's upcoming drama, Captain Miller in the making. Touted to be an action-adventure movie, the project is set against the backdrop of 1930.

