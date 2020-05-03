Keeping Yash's pan India image in mind post KGF success am writing the script, reveals director Narthan

Narthan finally revealed that he is still writing the script for his next with KGF star Yash. He also clarified that it will be announced once everything is finalised.

Media reports have been doing rounds that KGF star Yash might essay the lead in Kannada film director Narthan's next untitled project. The official announcement about the film is still awaited, but there is a strong buzz that the Mufti director has finalized Yash for his upcoming film. Narthan has finally spoken about it and revealed that he is still writing the script. He also clarified that it will be announced once everything is finalised. IB Times quoted Narthan speaking to a Kannada daily, "I am in talks with Yash for two years now, but the time for the movie launch is not fixed yet. It will be announced once everything is finalised."

The filmmaker further added, "I am writing the story. When it reaches a stage, I will narrate it to Yash." The Mufti director also revealed that Yash wants to read the script once its ready and that he is not working on by keeping KGF star's Pan Indian image post the success of the film. "I am writing keeping his pan-India image in mind post KGF success, So, it a big responsibility to helm a project," the director said.

The director's film Mufti had received a lot of appreciation from the critics and audience alike. The southern drama Mufti was an edge of the seat thriller, which got a thunderous response from the film audiences. The film featured Shiva Rajkumar as the lead actor.

Meanwhile, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 will release this year in October. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles.

