Keerthi Pandian pens romantic birthday note for husband Ashok Selvan

Ashok Selvan turns 34 today, and his wife, Keerthi Pandian, didn't miss the opportunity to shower him with love and warm wishes. On this special day, Keerthi Pandian took to Instagram to express her affection for her husband. She posted a heartwarming picture of them on a vacation, where they can be seen enjoying the rain and sunshine, with a beautiful rainbow in the background.

In her Instagram caption, Keerthi Pandian wrote, "Happy birthday, husband! @ashokselvan, you are the best thing that's ever happened to me. Your love and joy bring out the best even in the nature around us. For your huge heart, you'll receive everything in abundance. My dear enchantment, I love you."

Check out the post-Keerthi Pandian wishes to her husband Ashoka Selvan

More about Ashoka Selvan and Keerthi Pandian's wedding and love story

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian share a deep passion for cinema, which plays a significant role in their relationship. In a candid interview with Cinema Viketan, Ashok Selvan expressed, "We both like cinema! Like, very passionately. We keep asking each other, 'Did you watch this movie, that movie?' Generally, we talk about cinema daily. Movies, cinema, and all!". Their shared love for cinema deepens the connection between this lovely couple.

Ashok Selvan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Tamil actress, Keerthi Pandian, in an intimate ceremony at Sethu Ammal Farm, Tirunelveli, on September 13. Surrounded by their closest loved ones, the actor shared heartwarming wedding photos that beautifully encapsulated their love and tradition.

The couple's adoration for each other is palpable in the captivating images that quickly made waves on social media. Subsequently, on September 16, the couple hosted a reception for their friends, family, and film industry colleagues, radiating warmth and affection, further highlighting their love story.

Upcoming projects of Ashoka Selvan and Keerthi Pandian

Ashok Selvan, known for his role in the blockbuster hit, Por Thozil, is currently awaiting the release of Saba Nayagan, expected to hit the screens this year. His recent film, Por Thozil, received rave reviews from both audiences and critics

On the other hand, Keerthi Pandian, who made her acting debut in 2019 with Thumbaa, has been gaining recognition for her roles in Anbirkiniyal and Blue Star. She's all set to star in the Tamil movie, Konjam Pesinaal Yenna, helmed by Giri Murphy.

