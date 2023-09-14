Keerthi Pandian proposes Ashok Selvan at Haldi ceremony and his reaction will make you go aww; VIDEO

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are happily married. The couple tied the knot in the traditional Tamil ceremony in Tirunelveli. A day after their wedding, a few photos and videos from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony surfaced on social media. During the ceremony, the loving wife went down on one knee to propose to her dear husband and it is too cute for words.

A video of Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian is going viral on the Internet. The m video captures an adorable moment of Keerthi going down on one knee, proposing to her man with a sunflower in front of everyone during the Haldi ceremony. Looks like she asked 'Will you marry me?' He is seen replying, 'YES'. They also sealed the moment with a kiss on the lips. The newlyweds' filmy moments definitely set major couple goals and make us go Aww.

For the haldi, Ashok and Keerthi skipped the usual yellow and opted for green ethnic outfits. A few photos from Mehendi were also shared on social media and went viral.

For the unversed, Ashok and Keerthi Pandian have dated each other for several years before taking the plunge. They got engaged a few months ago. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony with close friends and family members. The ceremony took place at the Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. The panoramic venue, Sethu Ammal Farm, was surrounded by lush greenery and was consciously plastic-free. The couple also offered a delicious meal to the guest after the wedding ceremony at their farm.

The actors took to social media and shared the first pics as husband and wife from their wedding. The couple, who are currently working on a film titled Blue Star, will also reportedly host a grand reception in Chennai. Several celebrities from the Tamil film industry are expected to attend.