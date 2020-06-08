Keerthi Suresh’s Penguin: The intimidating psycho thriller’s TEASER promises a well crafted mystery

Taking to social media, the makers of Keerthy Suresh's upcoming frim Penguin released the film's gripping teaser.

Teaser of Keerthi Suresh’s upcoming film Penguin was released by the makers on Monday. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film is produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios production. Penguin will be released directly on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on 19th June in Tamil and Telugu, with dubs in Malayalam. This comes after Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal was recently released by the makers on OTT platform. The film has music by Santosh Narayanan.

Going by the teaser, it looks like Keerthy Suresh is on a hunt. Whether she is searching for her lost child or the psycho killer who murdered her child will be known when we watch the film. It looks like we are in for a well crafted psycho thriller as the teaser by itself is intruding and gripping. Keerthy Suresh’s screams and her helplessness, while she is searching for her child in the teaser, has already sent chills through our spines.

We can see the killer dressed as the world-famous comic figure Charlie Chaplin. It looks like this film will also have an elaborate back story for the killer as he is seen murdering someone in front of what looks like a statue of an angel. The teaser took over the internet as soon as it was released as people shared it across all social media platforms. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is waiting for the release of her Malayalam film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which has Mohanlal in the lead role. Keerthy is also one of the female leads in Rajinikanth's Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva.

