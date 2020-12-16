Keerthy Suresh accessorises her stylish airport look with an ICONIC Dior Saddle bag worth a WHOPPING amount

Keerthy Suresh was spotted at Hyderabad airport in her stylish and comfy dress but her expensive bag caught our attention.

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is one of the few actresses down South who knows how to make a style statement even in her simplest look. From sharing no-makeup selfies on social media to keep all things simple, Keerthy Suresh has aced the social media game. Recently, Keerthy was spotted at Hyderabad airport in a stylish and comfy dress. The actress returned from a family wedding only to join the shooting of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe.

Keerthy opted for a grey dress that she paired with a pair of black shoes and Dior saddle-bag that is worth a whopping Rs 2.5 Lakh. This iconic saddle sling bag has also made it to the closets of Keerthy Suresh and we totally loved how she styled it in the best possible way. The Mahanati actress loves a no-fuss wardrobe. One can see in the picture below, the actress waves to the paps before making her way to the car.

Keerthy Suresh is among the most grounded and self-aware celebrity, don't you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Keerthy has joined Nayanthara and Rajinikanth in Hyderabad for the shooting of their upcoming film titled, Annaatthe. She recently wrapped up the Dubai schedule of her film Rang De, co-starring Nithiin.

She will also be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

