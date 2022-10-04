Keerthy Suresh aces airport look in comfy casuals and a luxe crossbody bag; See PICS

Keerthy Suresh is one of the busiest stars in the south Indian film industry. The National award-winning actress has a massive line-up of films, in both Tamil and Telugu. In recent times, Keerthy Suresh is also becoming one of the favourite faces of the Bollywood paparazzi and often gets clicked whenever she lands in Mumbai for shooting. Recently, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she gracefully posed for the paparazzi.

In the pictures, Keerthy Suresh looked stylish in a white cropped sweatshirt, which she paired with cropped high-waist denim trousers. However, the biggest highlights of Keerthy’s luxe airport look were the stunning Christian Dior ‘Bobby’ crossbody bag, which reportedly costs around Rs. 2.8 Lakh and matching pump shoes from the same brand. The Vaashi actress completed her look with a statement watch, matching bracelets, and simple earrings. Keerthy Suresh’s airport looks are creating quite a stir among fashion enthusiasts, who are praising the actress for her style statement.