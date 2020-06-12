  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keerthy Suresh aces her character look in the latest stills from her upcoming film Penguin

The latest stills from the film Penguin sees the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in her character look who is on the look out of her missing child. The trailer of the film, sees how the culprit and the lead character are almost going to face each other.
3620 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh aces her character look in the latest stills from her upcoming film PenguinKeerthy Suresh aces her character look in the latest stills from her upcoming film Penguin
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The official trailer of Penguin was recently released and it is already generating a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audiences. The film starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead is a crime drama which will leave you on the edge of your seats. The latest update about the film, are the news stills from the crime thriller which have surfaced on social media. The actress Keerthy Suresh plays a mother on the upcoming dark tale of a missing child. The latest stills from the film Penguin sees the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in her character look who is on the look out of her missing child.

The story does not end there. There is a brutal and ruthless killer on the lose who dons the look of the world-renowned comedian Charlie Chaplin and kidnaps little kids. The stills from the film Penguin also hint that the film will surely keep the viewers hooked on till the very end of the crime drama.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's photos:

There are enough chilling moments in the trailer that will make you worry and sympathize with the lead actress Keerthy Suresh who plays a mother. Keerthy Suresh's character is constantly trying to find out who took her child and where he could be. The trailer also sees how the culprit and the lead character are almost going to face each other. The cat and mouse chase between the villain and Keerthy's character makes Penguin has left the fans intrigued. The film will be out on June 19.

(ALSO READ: Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh's spine chilling act as a distraught mother leaves moviegoers stunned)

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement