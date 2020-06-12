Keerthy Suresh aces her character look in the latest stills from her upcoming film Penguin

The latest stills from the film Penguin sees the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in her character look who is on the look out of her missing child. The trailer of the film, sees how the culprit and the lead character are almost going to face each other.

The official trailer of Penguin was recently released and it is already generating a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audiences. The film starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead is a crime drama which will leave you on the edge of your seats. The latest update about the film, are the news stills from the crime thriller which have surfaced on social media. The actress Keerthy Suresh plays a mother on the upcoming dark tale of a missing child. The latest stills from the film Penguin sees the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in her character look who is on the look out of her missing child.

The story does not end there. There is a brutal and ruthless killer on the lose who dons the look of the world-renowned comedian Charlie Chaplin and kidnaps little kids. The stills from the film Penguin also hint that the film will surely keep the viewers hooked on till the very end of the crime drama.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's photos:

#PenguinOnPrime premieres June 19th in Tamil and Telugu, with dub in Malayalam on PrimeVideoIN . Will be interesting to see KeerthyOfficial in this role.. Trailer out now: https://t.co/aEzzWoJixC pic.twitter.com/Ew5LJ0Lmhs — Ramesh Bala (rameshlaus) June 12, 2020

There are enough chilling moments in the trailer that will make you worry and sympathize with the lead actress Keerthy Suresh who plays a mother. Keerthy Suresh's character is constantly trying to find out who took her child and where he could be. The trailer also sees how the culprit and the lead character are almost going to face each other. The cat and mouse chase between the villain and Keerthy's character makes Penguin has left the fans intrigued. The film will be out on June 19.

(ALSO READ: Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh's spine chilling act as a distraught mother leaves moviegoers stunned)

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×