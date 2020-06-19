  1. Home
Keerthy Suresh is all smiles in her character look from Penguin in this BTS picture

The film helmed by Eashvar Karthic, sees Keerthy Suresh play the role of a mother. The behind the scene picture sees Keerthy Suresh in an ethnic look.
The much-awaited crime thriller Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh has finally released on a digital streaming platform. The film helmed by Eashvar Karthic, sees Keerthy Suresh play the role of a mother. The behind the scene picture sees Keerthy Suresh in an ethnic look that perfectly defines her character. The crime drama Penguin is backed by well-known south producer Karthik Subbaraj. The film sees Keerthy Suresh's character trying to find her missing son. Keerthy's character is trying to save her son from a brutal villain who is a kidnapper.

The film's trailer had generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and film audiences. Penguin was among many other southern dramas that took the OTT route for the film releases. The fans and followers of the Mahanati actress were eagerly looking forward to the film. The gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh last featured in the Nag Ashwin directorial Mahanati. Keerthy Suresh won her first National Award for her stellar performance in the biopic. Keerthy Suresh essayed the legendary actress Savitri.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's photo

The film Penguin's stills had surfaced on social media, which only made the fans wonder whats in store for them. The film released today on an OTT platform and the fans are very excited about the film. Keerthy has received many positive responses from the fans and audience members after the film's trailer was unveiled. The south siren also has many interesting films lined up. Keerthy Suresh will feature in the Rajinikanth starrer called Annaatthe.

