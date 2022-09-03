Keerthy Suresh is all smiles as her pup Nyke turns a year older: 'A perfect day indeed'; Cute PHOTOS

Apart from being a devoted actress, the National-Award Winning star Keerthy Suresh is also a dotting mother to a pet dog Nyke. Recently, her furry friend turned a year older, and the Mahanati star celebrated his birthday in the cutest way. The stunner took to her Instagram account and shared some lovely pictures with her pet baby. The Dasara actress was seen spending some quality time with the birthday boy.

Posing in a pink T-shirt, and blue denim, she captioned the post, "@iamnyke’s birthday and yes a perfect day indeed." A couple of days ago, Keerthy Suresh took a road trip with Nyke. Sharing a few glimpses from the weekend plans, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Weekend with both my mini’s."

Check out the post below:

Up next, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress will be seen alongside Natural star Nani in the action entertainer, Dasara. Made under the direction of Srikanth Odela, the project is slated to hit the screens on the 30th of March in 2023. The movie has been set against the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani in Telangana and will see Nani in a new brutal avatar.

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a grand scale under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Santhosh Narayanan is the music director for Dasara. Sathyan Sooryan ISC has cranked the camera for the flick, and Navin Nooli is the head of the editing department.

Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh will portray Megastar Chiranjeevi's sister in the highly awaited film, Bholaa Shankar. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the project has Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.

She will also be working with Jayam Ravi in Antony Bhaghyaraj's directorial Sirena.