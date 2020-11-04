  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keerthy Suresh is all smiles as she flaunts her 'tea shirt' in her latest pictures; Take a look

Keerthy Suresh shared pictures of herself on Instagram wherein she is flaunting her 'tea shirt' for the virtual promotions of Miss India.
21666 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh is all smiles as she flaunts her 'tea shirt'Keerthy Suresh is all smiles as she flaunts her 'tea shirt' in her latest pictures; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The gorgeous diva Keerthy Suresh is busy promoting her upcoming film Miss India. The actress has been sharing photos of her virtual promotions on her Instagram account. The stunning actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram wherein she is flaunting her 'tea shirt' and cup of tea. The actress is essaying the lead role in the upcoming film titled Miss India. The news reports state that the actress is essaying the role of an aspiring entrepreneur.

The makers of the much awaited Keerthy Suresh starrer released the film's trailer some time back. The fans and film audiences loved the film's trailer and gave it a thundering response. Many fans also took to their social media handles to express their thoughts about the trailer of Miss India. The news reports state that the Mahanati actress will feature in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film features the Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The stunner Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the highly anticipated film called Annaatthe.

Check out the post

This film has southern megastar Rajinikanth in the lead. The actress featured in the mystery drama Penguin, which was released on a digital streaming platform. Miss India will also release directly on an OTT platform. The fans and followers of the actress are very excited about the upcoming film Miss India. Keerthy Suresh will reportedly also feature in the remake of Vedalam. 

(ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh looks ethereal in her latest PHOTOS and the fans are simply awestruck)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :keerthy Suresh's Instagram

You may like these
Keerthy Suresh looks ethereal in her latest PHOTOS and the fans are simply awestruck
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to play a spoilt brat in the Mahesh Babu starrer?
Keerthy Suresh shares PHOTOS with her cup of 'chai' & the fans are loving it
Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh to kick start the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January 2021?
Makers of Nithiin & Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De cancel the shoot schedule in Italy?
Miss India Theme Song: Lyrical video of Keerthy Suresh starrer packs a punch with its intense tune

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement