Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s pre-wedding looks are breathtaking; don’t miss the hidden details in their outfits

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her longtime beau, Antony Thattil, in Goa on December 12. The actress has been on cloud nine ever since and frequently shares photos from her wedding festivities. Recently, she posted some adorable pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations that are too cute to miss.

In the photos, Keerthy Suresh is seen posing alongside her husband in customized outfits that tell a story about their relationship. The pictures also feature her pet dog, Nyke. Keerthy wore a white crop top paired with matching pants and completed her look with a long coat. Antony, on the other hand, opted for white trousers and a blue customized shirt.

The couple can be seen enjoying the celebration with guests and dancing their hearts out. These joyous moments perfectly capture the essence of her wedding festivities. Sharing the photos, Keerthy wrote, "When in Goa, Just Go Goan. P.S. Every detail tells a story."

A few days ago, Keerthy shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony. In the photos, the actress was seen posing happily with Antony while wearing bright-colored ethnic outfits. She also flaunted her minimal mehendi and was spotted dancing with the guests. In some of the other candid photos, fans got a glimpse of their colorful pre-wedding festivities in Goa.

Sharing the picture, the Baby John actress wrote in the caption, "Tamizh Marudani meets Bollywood Kitsch!"

Earlier, Keerthy shared another set of photos from her post-wedding celebrations. In the caption, she expressed how she embraced her culture and roots. The actress wore a beautiful outfit that combined white and gold tones.

Soon after she made the post, Kajal Aggarwal took to the comments and wrote, "Stunning pics and an absolutely stunning you!"

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil tied the knot after being in a relationship for over 15 years. Their wedding was attended by celebrities including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Atlee and others.