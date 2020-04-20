Keerthy Suresh and her adorable pet dog are here to break your quarantine blues; Check photo

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with her dog, and it took over the internet.

South queen Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of herself along with her adorable pet. In the photo, it can be noted that she is in a workout outfit and she can be seen sweating it out. While holding her dog, she flaunted her million-dollar smile and captured the hearts of her fans once again. As soon as it surfaced online, fans shared it across all social media platforms.

Keerthy Suresh made headlines after bagging the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati. The film was a biopic of the late actor Savitri, and Keerthy Suresh played as the actor. It is to be noted that her fan base grew drastically. The film was a huge hit and it was lauded by fans and critics alike. Keerthy Suresh will be next seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film, Annaatthe.

It is being reported that she will be playing the role of Rajinikanth’s sister in the film. The film also has senior stars including Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj. Nayanthara will also be seen playing a lead actor in Annaatthe. Soori and Sathish will be seen playing supporting roles in the film. While it was expected that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020, the release could be delayed owing to the COVID 19 condition. It was also reported that the actor opted out of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan citing to unavailability of dates.

Credits :Instagram

