Keerthy Suresh and her fur baby Nyke spend a yoga-licious day in the garden; WATCH

Keerthy Suresh is busy juggling multiple projects at the moment. She has many thrilling ventures like Dasara, Siren, and Bhoola Shankar among others in the making. It does not matter how busy she is, she takes time off her busy schedule for her intense yoga sessions. Today as well, the National-Award Winning actress dropped a video on social media, where she can be seen performing yoga in a garden, and guess who is her workout buddy. It is none other than her furry friend Nyke.

As for her workout attire, the Mahanati actress went with a pink tank top and blue leggings. All the stars use some or the other workout method to stay in shape, and for Keerthy Suresh it is yoga. Also, her pet Nyke keeps on making frequent appearances on her social media accounts.

On the work front, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress will next appear in Srikanth Odela's Dasara. Roped in as the leading lady, she has been paired opposite Natural star Nani in the action entertainer. This highly-awaited movie will be out on the 30th of March in 2023. Set against the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani in Telangana, the flick has been financed by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a massive scale under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Now, coming to the film's technical crew, Santhosh Narayanan is the music director for Dasara, Sathyan Sooryan ISC cinematographer, and Navin Nooli is the editor.

In addition to this, Keerthy Suresh will also be seen as Megastar Chiranjeevi's sister in Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film's cast also has Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.