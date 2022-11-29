Keerthy Suresh and her pet Nyke have a blast as the actress shoots for an ‘Unannounced’ project; See PICS
Keerthy Suresh recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared some lovely pictures with her pet dog Nyke, from her new shooting location in Nagercoil.
Keerthy Suresh is currently one of the busiest actresses in the South Indian film industry. The National award-winner established herself as a much sought-after talent, with her impeccable acting skills and charming screen presence. The Vaashi actress is totally busy in her acting career these days, with some promising projects in the pipeline. When it comes to her personal life, Keerthy Suresh is reportedly single. She is also a proud pet parent and often treats her followers with some lovely pictures and videos of her dog Nyke.
Keerthy and Nyke have a blast in Nagercoil
The talented actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared some adorable pictures and videos with her dear pet dog Nyke. In the pictures, Keerthy Suresh looks radiant in a simple yellow chikankari kurta, which she paired with white embroidered trousers. Keerthy completed her look with minimal ornaments, white sandals, and statement sunglasses. "A fun-filled week at Nagercoil filled with a lot of laughter and memories shooting for an #unannounced project," the Dasara actress captioned her post.
Check out Keerthy Suresh and Nyke's pictures and videos:
Keerthy Suresh's work front
In Telugu, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the superhit movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which marked her first onscreen collaboration with superstar Mahesh Babu. The actress earned rave reviews for her performance in the film and her electrifying chemistry with Mahesh Babu. She is now set to return to the industry with the upcoming rural drama Dasara, which will mark her reunion with talented actor Nani.
In Tamil, Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in the highly anticipated Mari Selvaraj directorial Maamannan. The shooting of the much-awaited film, which features the actress in the lead role along with Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu, was wrapped up recently. Keerthy is also set to share the screen with popular actor Jayam Ravi for the first time, in the upcoming movie Siren.
